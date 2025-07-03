Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Kostiantynivka With FAB, Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Another resident was injured today as a result of an air strike by a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb with a UMPK module. The woman was injured right in her home, at her place of residence,” the city leader wrote.

He noted that the strike caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure: the facades of five apartment buildings, a store, an administrative building, and a DTEK power line were damaged.

“These shellings are further evidence that the enemy is deliberately targeting peaceful neighborhoods, sparing neither people, homes, nor critical infrastructure,” Horbunov said.

Read also: Russians shell Bilozerka , injure 78-year-old woman

He called on all residents of the city, especially those who are still hesitant, to evacuate, because life is the most precious thing.

As reported, on the morning of July 3, Russian invaders fired on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with a Uragan multiple launch rocket system , injuring a woman who was at a bus stop.

