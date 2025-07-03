Latvian FM To Debate EU Issues On Visit To Czech Republic

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On July 3–4, 2025, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže will visit the Czech Republic to meet with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský and Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting will focus on strengthening Latvian–Czech bilateral cooperation, with discussions expected to cover regional priorities, European Union matters, and ways to further deepen ties between the two countries.

In addition to high-level political meetings, Minister Braže will visit local companies to promote economic collaboration and explore new opportunities for Latvian businesses.

As part of her public diplomacy efforts, the Foreign Minister will also meet with Czech students who are studying the Latvian language. The meeting highlights Latvia's commitment to cultural exchange and fostering people-to-people ties within Europe.

The visit underlines the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between Latvia and the Czech Republic, both bilaterally and within the broader European context.