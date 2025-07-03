Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev And President Shavkat Mirziyoyev View Activities Of Garment Factory In Khankendi

2025-07-03 08:06:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the activities of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint venture "Businesstex JV" sewing factory in the city of Khankendi on July 3, Trend reports.

Will be updated

