Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Discusses Free Trade Deal Reference With Vietnamese Amb.


2025-07-03 08:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 3 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, discussed with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hung Huy, the latest developments regarding the terms of reference for the free trade agreement between the GCC and Vietnam.
In a statement Thursday, the General Secretariat stated that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen Gulf-Vietnamese cooperation relations within the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in 2023, in addition to the latest developments regarding the proposed joint action plan for 2024-2028.
According to the statement, Al-Budaiwi expressed his aspiration to sign the terms of reference in preparation for the commencement of negotiations on the free trade agreement between the two sides. (end)
