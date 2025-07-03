Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'We Will All Miss You': Cristiano Ronaldo On Diogo Jota's Death

2025-07-03 08:02:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lisbon: Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his international team-mate Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash on Thursday, saying "we will all miss you."

The Liverpool and Portugal star, 28, died along with his younger brother Andre when their vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the municipality of Cernadilla in Zamora province, Spain.

"It makes no sense. We were just together with the national team (they won the Nations League title last month), you had just gotten married," he posted on X.

"To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

Jota's death comes only a month after he and Ronaldo were celebrating on the pitch after Portugal won the Nations League title beating Spain on penalties.

