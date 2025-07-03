BRK Technology - Algae Biofuel Reshaping Heavy Transportation

BRK Technology achieves breakthrough in next-gen sustainable fuel for construction, freight, and mining industries

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step toward industrial decarbonisation, BRK Technology has announced a major breakthrough in the development of its algae-based biofuel, a sustainable alternative tailored for the heavy transportation sector. This innovation marks a significant shift in clean energy, aiming to reduce emissions across high-impact industries including construction, mining, freight, and logistics.Unlike traditional biofuels , BRK Technology's algae-based solution offers a truly scalable and low-impact energy option. With its high energy density and compatibility with existing engines, the fuel presents a practical and immediate route to cutting emissions in hard-to-abate sectors.“Our goal has always been to deliver a clean fuel that doesn't force industries to choose between performance and sustainability,” said Mr. Wong, Chief Executive Officer of BRK Technology.“This breakthrough proves that next-generation biofuel can meet the demanding needs of heavy transport without compromise.”The company's proprietary cultivation and refinement process enables algae to be converted into a drop-in replacement for diesel, reducing lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80%. The approach also offers co-benefits such as carbon capture during algae growth and the reuse of industrial by-products in the fuel production chain.Backed by successful pilot trials across multiple vehicle types and harsh terrain, the fuel is now being prepared for large-scale field deployment in collaboration with logistics and infrastructure partners.Mr. Wong added,“Algae biofuel isn't just a concept, it's a working solution. We're proving that the future of transport can be green, even in the heaviest sectors.”With governments and corporations under increasing pressure to decarbonise, BRK Technology's achievement underscores the potential of biotechnology to transform traditional industries and accelerate the transition to net zero.- - -About BRK Technology Co., LimitedBRK Technology is a pioneering company in the development and commercialization of algal biofuels, dedicated to creating sustainable energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions. With innovative technologies and a commitment to environmental stewardship, BRK Technology is at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution.

