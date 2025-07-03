403
UN envoy meets with Yemeni PM to discuss Yemen’s future for peace
(MENAFN) The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, called on Wednesday for a “just political settlement” to the longstanding conflict in Yemen.
Making the statement at the conclusion of a three-day visit to the southern port city of Aden, Grundberg met with Yemeni Prime Minister Salem Bin Buraik and held discussions with civil society representatives and women leaders from various political groups.
Grundberg stressed that “all stakeholders have a responsibility to move Yemen from a status of ‘no war no peace’ towards a long-term settlement through credible actions, accountable leadership, and a genuine commitment to peace.”
He welcomed ongoing efforts to de-escalate fighting along frontlines and urged the Yemeni government to form a unified, inclusive negotiation delegation in preparation for future peace talks.
The envoy also expressed concern over the detention of UN and NGO personnel, highlighting that such actions erode trust and undermine confidence-building vital for the peace process. He reaffirmed the UN’s dedication to securing their release through sustained diplomatic efforts.
Separately, Jamal Amer, foreign minister of the unrecognized Houthi government based in Sanaa, addressed the UN Security Council in a letter, insisting that “any political solution must be free of any external dictates, preconditions, or the imposition of entities formed by external forces that have no connection to the Yemeni people.”
