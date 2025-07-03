403
Pope Leo, Italian Premier Address Global Crises
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni convened on Wednesday to deliberate on the pressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict during their inaugural official encounter.
The pontiff welcomed Meloni for a private audience at the Apostolic Palace, as reported by Vatican News.
This meeting took place shortly after Meloni’s return to Rome from the recent NATO Summit held in The Hague.
In addition to the audience with the Pope, Meloni also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state.
He was joined by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, who serves as the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, according to a statement published by the Vatican.
"During the cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State, the good existing relations between the Holy See and Italy were highlighted, and the joint commitment to peace in Ukraine and the Middle East and humanitarian aid in Gaza were evoked,” the statement explained.
The dialogue further extended to various issues concerning bilateral relations, as well as subjects of mutual interest involving both the Church and Italian society, the report concluded.
