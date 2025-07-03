MEXC Ventures Champions India Blockchain Tour 2025, Ignites Web3 Innovation Across 8 Cities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , the investment arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, as the title sponsor of the 4th edition India Blockchain Tour (IBT) 2025, has partnered with organizer Octaloop (one of India's earliest and most active crypto-native communities) to launch a six-month Web3 innovation roadshow spanning eight cities. The tour's inaugural event took place successfully on June 28 in Hyderabad, drawing over 1,000 developers, founders, investors, and policy experts to engage in discussions focused on real-world applications of blockchain technology in governance, AI, and inclusive finance.

As a key supporter of this tour, MEXC Ventures is committed to collaborating with industry stakeholders to accelerate the growth of India's Web3 ecosystem.

At the Hyderabad stop, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana, attended the event and shared the government's open attitude and policy direction toward blockchain technology, citing its applications in agriculture traceability and vehicle registration. He noted that platforms like IBT create valuable opportunities for collaboration between public systems and emerging technologies, further highlighting the importance that Indian local governments place on decentralized technologies.

IBT 2025 is not just an eight-city tour, but a platform dedicated to building deep connections between India's local Web3 innovators and the global Web3 community, fostering substantive exchanges and long-term collaboration. MEXC Ventures will leverage its global investment and project incubation expertise at each stop to empower high-potential teams to accelerate their growth.

Octaloop Founder Anupam Varshney emphasized that India is poised to lead Web3 innovation on the global stage. He stated:

"India doesn't need to catch up – it's ready to lead.IBT 2025 will amplify India's Web3 voice, connect global projects with local innovators, and showcase our rapidly growing ecosystem to the world."

MEXC Ventures expressed strong confidence in India's Web3 ecosystem. Petra Zhu, Head of South Asia Markets, stated:

"We're proud to kick off IBT 2025 in Hyderabad with MEXC Ventures as the title sponsor. India stands at the forefront of South Asia's Web3 momentum, and MEXC Ventures is fully committed to supporting its long-term development."

She added:

"We are actively looking to identify and empower the next generation of standout projects from India-visionary teams building real impact. We believe this region has the potential to shape the next wave of global crypto innovation, and MEXC Ventures is here to help turn that potential into reality."

The tour will next cover seven additional major innovation hubs across India, including Ahmedabad (July 26), Kolkata (August 16), and more. For the full schedule and participation details, please visit here .

About Octaloop

Founded in 2020, Octaloop began as grassroots crypto meet-ups in Delhi cafés in 2026 and has grown into India's leading Web3 events and community-building platform. With initiatives like the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis, Octaloop bridges global blockchain innovation with India's home-grown talent.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. MEXC Ventures is an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, looking forward to staying at the forefront of TON and Aptos' innovations and actively engaging with builders to drive ecosystem growth.

