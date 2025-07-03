403
Tokyo Stocks Climb on Strong Tech Rally
(MENAFN) Tokyo's stock market saw modest gains on Thursday, with investor sentiment lifted by a rally in U.S. tech stocks the previous night. The benchmark Nikkei 225 closed at 39,785.90, marking an increase of 23.42 points, or 0.06 percent, compared to the prior session.
The overnight surge in the Nasdaq Composite—driven by expectations of potential interest rate cuts and strong performances from tech titans like Nvidia—extended into the Tokyo market. Semiconductor heavyweights such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest played a crucial role in supporting the Nikkei’s gains.
Additionally, a temporary pause in the yen’s appreciation during the morning session provided further support to major stocks. However, concerns surrounding ongoing U.S.-Japan tariff talks, fiscal instability in the UK, and rising long-term interest rates at home created an air of uncertainty. This led to some volatility, with the Nikkei experiencing minor dips during the day.
Meanwhile, the broader TOPIX index managed a slight rebound, gaining 2.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,828.99. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, 827 stocks advanced, 735 declined, and 65 remained unchanged.
