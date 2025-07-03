Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Climb on Strong Tech Rally

Tokyo Stocks Climb on Strong Tech Rally


2025-07-03 05:27:06
(MENAFN) Tokyo's stock market saw modest gains on Thursday, with investor sentiment lifted by a rally in U.S. tech stocks the previous night. The benchmark Nikkei 225 closed at 39,785.90, marking an increase of 23.42 points, or 0.06 percent, compared to the prior session.

The overnight surge in the Nasdaq Composite—driven by expectations of potential interest rate cuts and strong performances from tech titans like Nvidia—extended into the Tokyo market. Semiconductor heavyweights such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest played a crucial role in supporting the Nikkei’s gains.

Additionally, a temporary pause in the yen’s appreciation during the morning session provided further support to major stocks. However, concerns surrounding ongoing U.S.-Japan tariff talks, fiscal instability in the UK, and rising long-term interest rates at home created an air of uncertainty. This led to some volatility, with the Nikkei experiencing minor dips during the day.

Meanwhile, the broader TOPIX index managed a slight rebound, gaining 2.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,828.99. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, 827 stocks advanced, 735 declined, and 65 remained unchanged.

MENAFN03072025000045017169ID1109755932

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search