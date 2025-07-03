403
S. Korea Leader commits to forging cooperative trade deal with US
(MENAFN) South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung has committed to forging a cooperative trade agreement with the United States and reinitiating communication with North Korea in a bid to restore stability and collaboration on the peninsula, according to local coverage.
In remarks during a press briefing held to mark his first month in office, Lee outlined his administration’s priorities. He said that trade negotiations with Washington would prioritize shared benefits and national interest, following a foreign policy approach based on realism and practical diplomacy.
The comments come amid ongoing discussions between Seoul and Washington to reduce steep reciprocal tariffs, initially imposed under the previous U.S. administration, with a resolution deadline reportedly set for July 8.
On inter-Korean affairs, Lee announced the government had already taken a step to de-escalate tensions by halting border-area propaganda broadcasts. He described the move as a gesture aimed at creating a more favorable climate for engagement.
"Just as North Korea responded to the government's recent preemptive suspension of propaganda broadcasts, a virtuous cycle of peace is possible," he said.
“We will reopen inter-Korean communication and pave the way for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation,” he added.
