Benin's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Qatari Chargé D'affaires


2025-07-03 05:09:04
His Excellency Mr. Olishegone Ajadi Bakary, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, met with Mr. Safar bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Benin.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

