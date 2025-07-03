Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU has double standards when it comes to Gazan’s human rights


2025-07-03 05:08:48
(MENAFN) A prominent child advocacy organization has criticized the European Union for exhibiting what it describes as a “double standard” in upholding human rights, particularly in response to the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

According to the group, the EU’s failure to take firm action in light of the ongoing crisis — which has had a devastating impact on children — exposes its inconsistent commitment to international law and accountability. The organization specifically urged the European Commission to demand an immediate and lasting ceasefire, guarantee unrestricted humanitarian access, and halt all bilateral agreements with Israel until it complies with international norms.

The rights group accused Israel of imposing a blockade that deliberately limits the flow of vital necessities such as food, medicine, and clean water. It also pointed out that humanitarian convoys have reportedly been targeted. “This isn't a battle between two armies, but a campaign of violence against a starving population, where children are among the primary victims,” the group stated.

They warned that the EU’s inaction not only erodes its moral standing on the world stage but may also embolden further violations and weaken the framework of international justice. “These war crimes would provoke a strong international response elsewhere,” the organization noted. “The European Union has both the influence and responsibility to act decisively. Failure to act now will be devastating,” it added.

Despite increasing global appeals for a truce, the Israeli military has continued its genocide in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 57,000 Palestinians since 2023— a majority of whom are women and children

In a related development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In addition, Israel is currently the subject of a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

