Pashinyan Calls For Early Elections For Catholicos Amid Deepening Church-State Rift

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has publicly called for early elections-not for parliament, but for the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Azernews reports.

“Early elections must definitely take place. But early elections for the Catholicos of All Armenians,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

The statement comes amid an escalating confrontation between Pashinyan and the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC), particularly its spiritual leader, Catholicos Garegin II.

Tensions first flared in December 2020 when Garegin II called for Pashinyan's resignation following widespread public dissatisfaction after the war. The situation worsened after Armenia's controversial decision in May 2024 to return four border villages to Azerbaijan, sparking nationwide protests led by the AAC and the "Holy Struggle" opposition movement headed by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.

The Armenian government has since launched a sweeping crackdown, conducting over 90 searches and arresting at least 14 individuals-including prominent clergy-on charges related to terrorism and plotting a coup. Among those arrested are Archbishop Galstanyan and Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan.

Pashinyan has accused the Church, particularly Garegin II, of corruption and moral misconduct, including allegations of violating celibacy vows. In recent public statements, he has openly questioned the legitimacy of Garegin II's leadership and repeatedly suggested his resignation.

Observers warn that the deepening rift between the state and the Church not only exacerbates internal instability but may also have lasting implications for Armenia's secular governance and its traditional institutions.