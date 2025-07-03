Benin's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Qatari Chargé D'affaires

His Excellency Mr. Olishegone Ajadi Bakary, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, met with Mr. Safar bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Benin.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the two countries.

