Taiwan Blasts Chinese Mobile Apps for Alarming Security Breaches
(MENAFN) Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) issued an urgent warning on Wednesday, urging citizens to steer clear of Chinese mobile applications, including RedNote and TikTok, after uncovering significant security vulnerabilities. The agency's investigation into these apps revealed alarming breaches that jeopardize user data safety.
The NSB's statement highlighted serious concerns over multiple security flaws found across five popular Chinese social media platforms: RedNote, TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, and Baidu Cloud. According to the bureau, the investigation focused on 15 key security indicators, spanning categories such as personal data collection, data sharing, excessive permissions, biometric data access, and system information extraction.
The findings were troubling. RedNote failed to meet any of the 15 security benchmarks, while TikTok and Weibo violated 13 of them. WeChat was found to infringe on 10 indicators, and Baidu Cloud violated nine.
"These findings suggest that the China-made apps present cybersecurity risks far beyond the reasonable expectations for data-collection requirements taken by ordinary apps," the NSB warned in its statement.
The bureau strongly advised the public to "remain vigilant regarding mobile device security and avoid downloading China-made apps that pose cybersecurity risks, to protect personal data privacy and corporate business secrets."
While Taiwan banned TikTok, Douyin, and RedNote on government devices back in 2019 due to similar security concerns, the apps remain accessible for private use.
The strained relationship between China and Taiwan remains a point of contention, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province, while the island maintains its stance on independence.
