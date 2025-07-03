Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Reaffirms Support to Southeast Asia's Nuclear-Free Zone

2025-07-03 04:42:40
(MENAFN) China has reaffirmed its strong backing for the establishment of a nuclear weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia, with a commitment to lead the way in signing a key treaty.

During a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed that China strongly backs the creation of a nuclear weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia, emphasizing its role as both a comprehensive strategic partner and a close neighbor of ASEAN.

This announcement comes on the heels of comments by Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who revealed on Wednesday that China and Russia had agreed to sign the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ). The United States, however, is still reviewing the treaty, according to media.

Mao reaffirmed China's readiness to be one of the first nations to sign the treaty's protocol, emphasizing Beijing's commitment to maintaining ongoing dialogue with ASEAN countries on this issue.

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), currently chaired by Malaysia, includes countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, and has been at the forefront of regional efforts to maintain peace and security.

In a recent statement, Mohamad highlighted ASEAN's dedication to maintaining Southeast Asia as a peaceful region, with foreign ministers from the bloc set to meet next week. During a session with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian diaspora in Rome, Mohamad shared details about the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting, which will also include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The treaty protocol mandates that nuclear-armed states must respect the agreement and refrain from any actions, including threats, that could violate the zone’s nuclear-free status. ASEAN was founded in 1967 and includes 10 member states: Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Malaysia will chair ASEAN for the fifth time in 2025, after previously holding the rotating chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

