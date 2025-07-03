403
Türkiye’s Inflation Rate Eases Slightly in June
(MENAFN) Türkiye's yearly inflation rate stood at 35.05 percent in June, showing a slight decrease from 35.41 percent in May, according to official statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.
This figure fell short of market forecasts, which had anticipated the annual inflation rate for June to be around 35.2 percent.
This recent inflation rate marks the smallest rise in consumer prices in Türkiye since December 2021, when the rate was recorded at 36.08 percent.
The data highlights a modest slowdown in the pace of inflation growth compared to previous months.
Looking at specific sectors, the steepest price increases over the past year were recorded in education, with inflation hitting 73.33 percent, followed by housing at 65.54 percent, and health care at 38.7 percent, based on the statistics provided by TurkStat.
These areas have experienced significant upward pressure on costs.
Conversely, the categories with the least inflationary pressure were clothing and footwear, which rose by 14.47 percent, communications at 18.43 percent, and recreation and culture at 27.53 percent.
These sectors showed more moderate price increases compared to others.
The Turkish Statistical Institute pointed out three primary expenditure groups that carry the largest weight in the inflation calculation: food and non-alcoholic beverages, transportation, and housing.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages experienced an annual inflation rate of 30.2 percent, transportation 27.72 percent, and housing 65.54 percent.
Furthermore, TurkStat detailed the contribution of these key groups to the overall annual inflation change, reporting 7.60 percent from food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.51 percent from transportation, and 9.22 percent from housing.
On a monthly basis, Türkiye’s inflation rate in June was 1.37 percent, which represented a decline from the 1.53 percent recorded in May, signaling a slight easing in price increases for the month.
