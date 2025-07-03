Dubai Ruler Funds Dh7 Million Treatment To Save Girl's Life After Emotional Plea

A Syrian father who made a desperate plea to the UAE community for help in raising Dh7 million to save his daughter's life has now expressed heartfelt gratitude after receiving support from the most unexpected quarters.

The Kanaker family, with the backing of friends, launched an emotional appeal through the International Charity Organisation. In an emotional video, Yaqeen Ibrahim Kanaker's uncle made a heartfelt appeal for donations from UAE residents and Arab leaders, stressing that time was running out and her treatment was urgently needed.

Another social media post by a well-wisher read:“Your support is needed to help cover the remaining amount for the child Yaqeen. We are up to the challenge, Zayed's children! May God grant you and me the reward for your support." Their calls for help quickly went viral on social media.

Within hours, the unimaginable happened. Help came from none other than Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Dubai Ruler responded to the appeal, announcing that he would fully cover the cost of the treatment, bringing hope and immense relief to the family.

The child's father, Ibrahim Kanaker, confirmed that the office of Sheikh Mohammed bin contacted him directly and informed him that he would cover all of Yaqeen's treatment costs.

Rare and serious genetic disorder

Yaqeen suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare and serious genetic disorder that affects muscle strength and movement. Her condition required urgent treatment and would cost a staggering Dh7 million. The treatment is available only at a few hospitals worldwide, including Al Jalila Children's Hospital in Dubai.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a group of genetic diseases that damage and kill motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness and atrophy. These motor neurons are located in the spinal cord and brainstem and control movement in various muscles.

SMA affects individuals of all ages, but the most severe forms are typically diagnosed in infancy. SMA is not curable, but early diagnosis and treatment can significantly impact the course of the disease and the quality of the patient's life.

Treatment in Al Jalila Children's Hospital

Yaqeen has been admitted to Al Jalila Children's Hospital in Dubai, where she is undergoing all medical tests, including genetic and antibody screening.

A specialised medical team is conducting necessary assessments in preparation for her treatment plan, which includes administering gene therapy and closely monitoring her condition to ensure the best possible outcome.

Dubai Ruler sponsoring life-saving treatments

This is not the first time Sheikh Mohammed has stepped in to sponsor life-saving treatment - his generosity reflects a deep commitment to humanitarian values and aligns with the 2025 'Year of Community' initiative announced by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In March 2021, Sheikh Mohammed responded to an emotional video of an Iraqi mother, crying and asking for help to fund Dh8 million treatment to save her 19-month-old girl's life.

Baby Laveen Jabbar Al Kutyashi received the genetics treatment for spinal muscular atrophy successfully at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital. The therapy - which includes a one-time infusion of the drug Zolgensma (AVXS-101) - is considered the world's most expensive treatment.

Sheikh Mohammed also sponsored the entire treatment when 15-year-old Fatima Ahmed Hassan was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer. She and her family were overwhelmed, until hope came from the highest level. After months of intensive treatment, Fatima is now cancer-free.

The Sheikh's interventions in providing life-saving medical care to individuals who would otherwise not have access to it, particularly children, have been widely recognised.

The Al Jalila Foundation, which is supported by Sheikh Mohammed, also plays a significant role in advancing medical research and providing treatment for various health conditions, especially children.