3D Printing In Healthcare Market Revenue To Attain USD 5.84 Bn By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Technological advancements in 3D printing, customization & personalization, surge in R&D investments, and rise in biomedical applications drive the growth of the global 3D printing in healthcare market. However, high cost, increase in reimbursement challenges, and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in pharmaceutical applications and presence of bioprinting tissues & organs present new opportunities in the coming years.Additive manufacturing, alternately known as 3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital 3D design data through a computer aided design (CAD) package. The global 3D printing in healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Furthermore, the customizations offered by this technology, increase in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. In addition, the utilization of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 3D printing in healthcare market based on component, technology, application, end user, and region.Based on component, the system segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the materials segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.Ask to Our Industry Expert:Based on end user, the medical & surgical centers segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global 3D printing in healthcare market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the academic institutions segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global 3D printing in healthcare market analyzed in the research include 3D Systems Corporation, Formlabs Inc., Exone Company, Materialise NV, General Electric, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Proto Labs, and Stratasys Ltd.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

