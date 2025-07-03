403
In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Archer conducts test flights for Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing air taxi services in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, 2 July, 2025: In line with the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) strategy to advance smart aerial mobility solutions, and in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Archer Aviation has conducted test flights of its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi services at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, marking a key milestone for its planned commercial deployment in the UAE and the expansion of its operations in the region.
The test flight was witnessed by senior leadership from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), ADIO, the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Aviation and Abu Dhabi Airports, along with representatives from Archer’s regional partners.
Focused on evaluating the aircra’t’s vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) performance in UAE-specific conditions, including temperature, humidity and dust exposure, the test flight allows Archer to validate readiness for commercial deployment.
Following this milestone, Archer will expand its flight-testing programme for Midnight in the region, gathering additional data to support its certification and commercialisation plans in both the UAE and other key markets in the region.
His Excellency Badr Al Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, sa“d: “This flight marks a significant step towards realising Abu’Dhabi’s ambition to lead the world in advanced urban air mobility. Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, we are enabling companies like Archer to test, certify and scale next-generation air mobility solutions, reinforcing our position as a global launchpad for innovation and a hub for transformative techn”logies.”
Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer Aviatio“, added: “Our initial test flight operations in the UAE represent a critical milestone as we prepare for our commercial deployment in Abu Dhabi. Testing our aircraft in actual operating conditions in the middle of summer provides us with the data we need to progress our commercial and certification efforts both in the UAE an” in the US.”
The test flight s’pports Archer’s Launch Edition commercialisation programme with Abu Dhabi Aviation, which aims to establish air taxi services in Abu Dhabi. The announcement comes as Archer continues to advance its certification and commercialisation efforts in the UAE and beyond, building on recent achievements including regulatory design appr’val for the UAE’s first hybrid heliport at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port and ongoing partnerships with leading regional operators.
The Launch Edition programme represents Archer’s approach to establishing commercial operations in key early adopter markets. Abu Dha’i’s role as Ar’her’s first Launch Edition market highlights how the emirate is a global leader in urban air mobility deployment and demonstrates Its commitment to innovative transport and sustainable mobility solutions.
