Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges Russia to take appropriate steps to ease tensions
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan summoned Russia’s ambassador to Baku on Wednesday as tensions between the two nations escalated following a raid in Yekaterinburg last month, which led to the deaths of two Azerbaijanis while in Russian custody.
According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov met with Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov, who rejected Moscow’s explanation of the incident. Baku claimed the Russian account contradicted “obvious signs of violence” found on the bodies of the deceased Azerbaijanis.
The ministry highlighted concerns over ethnic intolerance displayed in Russian media surrounding the raid, condemning the use of terms like “ethnic criminal group” in reference to Azerbaijanis as unacceptable.
Azerbaijan reiterated its demand for a “thorough and objective” investigation into the deaths and punishment of those responsible. The statement also criticized Moscow’s suggestion that Azerbaijan’s position constitutes interference in Russian internal affairs, labeling it “unfounded.”
Baku also dismissed Russia’s remarks about actions taken at the office of Sputnik-Azerbaijan as baseless. Furthermore, Azerbaijan accused Russia of distorting facts related to the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan last December, which killed 38 people. Baku called for a full and transparent probe into that tragedy as well.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urged Russia to take appropriate steps to ease tensions and negative sentiments affecting bilateral relations.
Russian officials have yet to respond publicly to Azerbaijan’s statement. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russia summoned Azerbaijan’s ambassador, issuing a “strong” protest against what it described as “unfriendly” moves by Baku aimed at harming bilateral ties.
