U.S. Increases Cost of F-35 Jets, Sparking Criticism in Switzerland
(MENAFN) The rising cost of US-made F-35 fighter jets has sparked a wave of criticism from Swiss politicians, after the US administration requested an unexpected price increase on a contract signed in 2022.
In a $7.4 billion deal, Switzerland agreed to purchase 36 F-35A jets, but the US now demands an additional payment, citing rising energy, raw material costs, and inflation. Swiss officials have been informed that this price hike could total around $1.7 billion.
The Swiss government, while acknowledging the US request, maintains that the original contract, signed on September 19, 2022, set a “fixed price.” However, the Defense Ministry noted that the contract lacks legal provisions to enforce this, so diplomatic discussions are ongoing. It warned that Switzerland might cancel the purchase entirely if the issue is not resolved.
Urs Loher, the head of the Swiss defense procurement agency Armasuisse, emphasized: "A contract is a contract. With the procurement of the F-35A fighter aircraft, we're suddenly faced with a different reality, despite a clear fixed price."
Swiss Lawmakers Slam Price Hike
The price hike has provoked strong reactions from Swiss parliamentarians across multiple political parties. Fabian Molina, a member of the Social Democratic Party, accused the US of "lies and deception" to push through the F-35 deal, using the social media platform BlueSky to voice his frustration.
Corina Gredig, an MP from the Green Liberal Party, urged the Federal Council not to "bow down" to the US pressure.
The Swiss People's Party has also strongly condemned the price increase attempt, calling it a "cost fiasco" and labeling it as "shameful."
Procurement Process Under Fire
The F-35’s selection has continued to stir debate since Switzerland chose the American aircraft over France's Rafale jets, which were reportedly the preference of Swiss Air Force pilots. According to media, this decision has led to scrutiny regarding the fairness of the bidding process.
Swiss MP Pierre-Alain Fridez has raised concerns, suggesting that the bidding process may have been rigged to favor the F-35. He criticized the "myth of a fixed price" as a fabrication aimed at justifying the selection of the more expensive fighter jet over the Rafale. Fridez further accused the procurement process of violating transparency rules, describing the entire situation as a "true national-level scandal."
The Swiss National Council’s Audit Committee is set to investigate the issue by consulting experts and reviewing government records, in an attempt to uncover whether irregularities influenced the deal.
