AI Founder Exposes Indian Techie For 'Preying' On Startups: 'Works At 3-4 Firms At Same Time, 10+ Companies Will Agree'

A US-based AI founder has accused an Indian techie of working simultaneously at multiple firms and deceiving them.

Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of analytics startup Mixpanel, in a social media post publicly named Soham Parekh, accusing him of 'scamming people' by working at three to four startups at the same time.

“PSA: there's a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He's been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” he said in the post on X.

Doshi said he fired the person in the first week itself, asking him to 'stop lying'.

“I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn't stopped a year later. No more excuses,” he wrote.

Doshi, who also founded Playground AI, also shared the resume of Soham Parekh , which shows that the techie has worked at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia and Alan AI in a number of technological roles. The CV further shows that he did his bachelor's from the University of Mumbai and master's from Georgia Institute of Technology.

But the Playground founder said,“Probably 90% fake and most links are gone.”

Parekh said that he tried to explain the impact of this but it did not work out.

“I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that's what a person needs. But it clearly didn't work,” he said.

Suhail Doshi's post has drawn mixed opinions from netizens . While some founders backed Doshi, others asked why moonlighting is wrong.

Nicolai Ouporov, co-founder and CEO of Fleet AI, said Parekh works at more than four startups at any given time.“He has been doing this for years and works at more than 4 startups at any given time.”

“Has to stop,” Doshi replied.

“I was THIS close to hiring him. the craziest part is he actually crushed the interview,” AIVideo co-founder Justin Harvey.

However, some people asked why moonlighting is wrong if Parekh aced interviews and meets deliverables.

“Why do you feel moonlighting is wrong? If he aced the interviews and was the best so you hired him - what's wrong? As long as he meets all deliverables on time with the right attitude,” a person asked.

“Gets nothing done. Made up constant lies. Corroborated by 6+ other companies. The tweet will surface 10+ more - you'll see,” Doshi replied.