Army Chief Lauds Indian Military Team For 'Focused' Joint Training In Bhutan

Thimphu, July 3 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan on Thursday, where he was briefed on the vital role of the team in furthering close military cooperation between India and the Royal Bhutan Army.

According to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the COAS interacted with the Indian Army and Royal Bhutan Army soldiers at IMTRAT and lauded them for their focused joint training initiatives and leadership development.

As India's oldest overseas mission, IMTRAT reflects the strength and depth of Indo-Bhutan Defence Cooperation.

The Indian Army Chief also visited the Gyalsung Academy in Jamtsholing on Wednesday, where he received a briefing on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visionary initiative aimed at nation-building and youth empowerment.

The COAS lauded the Academy's commendable efforts in shaping the future of Bhutan's youth and appreciated the impressive infrastructure.

He noted with admiration the thoughtfully designed plans for the upcoming infrastructure, which will bring to life the King's grand vision.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bhutan, the COAS stated that the Indian Army remains firmly committed to supporting these transformative initiatives.

The King of Bhutan announced the launch of Gyalsung -- Bhutan's National Service -- during the Royal Address to the nation on the 112th National Day of Bhutan in December 2019.

He has envisioned the institution of Gyalsung as a means to empower all Bhutanese youth to participate in the process of nation-building to further enhance the security, peace, unity, harmony and sovereignty of the nation.

The Gyalsung Program aims to realise the above vision by enabling each and every Bhutanese youth to actualise their innate potential and become productive and worthy citizens in the service of the Tsawa-Sum (The King, Country and People). The first batch of Gyalsung training commenced on September 5, 2024.

Additionally, the King and the Queen (The Gyaltsuen) of Bhutan granted an audience to the Indian Army Chief in Tashichhodzong on Tuesday.

The COAS was received in a ceremonial Chipdrel procession at the Tashichhodzong, and presented with a Guard of Honour.

Earlier, General Dwivedi also held discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army, to further strengthen military bonds and deepen strategic defence cooperation between India and Bhutan.

The Indian Army Chief arrived in Bhutan on Monday on a four-day official visit aimed at further enhancing the enduring defence cooperation between the two countries.

He was given a warm and gracious welcome at the airport by Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army.

The COAS also laid a wreath to pay homage at the National Memorial Chorten in honour of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, the third Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan and reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at Tashichho Dzong, a prominent Buddhist monastery in the capital.

Later, he held insightful interactions with Lieutenant General Tshering, reflecting the deep-rooted trust and camaraderie between the Indian Army and the Royal Bhutan Army.