Adageis: An AI-Powered Advocate For Healthcare Providers



Adageis, a company offering a powerful and patented AI-centric software solution, remains committed to streamlining the healthcare sector, making it easier for providers to meet their financial goals

It works with over 90 Electronic Health Record platforms, an unrivalled level of access that gives its users actionable insights at the point of care The company covers over 260,000 patient lives, and looks to double that to 580,000, achieving its $100,000 monthly recurring revenue target

Adageis , a company offering powerful and patented AI-based software, provides flexible healthcare and related software solutions for providers and healthcare systems. The company remains committed to streamlining these structures while helping practices turn improved care quality into positive financial outcomes. Its commitment to the industry ensures that it advocates for its clients, not just by revealing and simplifying integral information that is key to decision-making, but also by working directly with insurance payers on behalf of providers, allowing them to better navigate negotiations and understand their entitlements.

With Adageis, healthcare providers can more clearly see how their clinical decisions shape their revenue. System users can gain unrivalled clarity in dealing with complex healthcare systems, enabling physicians and administrators to identify which of their services yield the highest value. This eliminates the need for...

