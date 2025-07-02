403
Younousse And Tijan Make Winning Start At Gstaad Elite
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan beat Portuguese duo Hugo Campos and João Pedrosa 2-1 (21-18, 23-25, 15-11) in their opening match of the Gstaad Elite Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour in Switzerland on Wednesday. Younousse and Tijan are in Group C, where they will also face Norway's Henrik Nicolai Mol and Matthias Berntsen tomorrow, and Austrian duo Christoph Dressler and Philipp Waller.
