Talar Guedikian Named Winner Of 2025 AAJ Paralegal Of The Year Award, Sponsored By Advocate Capital

Tal completed her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at California State University, Long Beach. She earned her paralegal certificate from Pasadena City College in 2010.

Tal has a wide array of experience in the legal industry, including as a receptionist and file clerk in the family law field, a paralegal supervisor at a trial law firm, and a senior paralegal at a defense firm. Tal is now a senior litigation paralegal with Altair Law.

Tal teaches two courses in the paralegal program at Pasadena City College, where she has been an adjunct instructor for 11 years. She currently serves as a board member for the Los Angeles Paralegal Association. Tal is active within the Armenian community, serving on multiple executive boards, including the Armenian Youth Federation and Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, Glendale chapter.

Craig Peters, Partner at Altair Law, who nominated Tal for this award, stated, "Her work directly strengthens the right to a trial by jury and ensures fairness for plaintiffs-often those most vulnerable-by delivering exceptional legal support in cases involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and civil rights violations. Her contributions to advocacy through professional education, leadership, public speaking and community service have garnered Talar recognition for her impact on the legal community."

Tal will receive the award at AAJ's Annual Convention on July 18-22 in San Francisco. As part of the award, she will receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration for the convention.

