Donegal Group Inc. Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2025 Results
At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, the Company will make available in the Investors section of its website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary by Kevin Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and select members of the senior management team. Management will address questions they receive in advance in their prepared remarks. Questions for consideration should be submitted via e-mail to ... by 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
About Donegal Group Inc.
Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).
The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to its agents, customers and employees.
Investor Relations Contact
Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail: ...
