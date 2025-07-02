Renewed Controversy In Switzerland Over US Fighter Jets Explained
The United States government is demanding more money for jets, citing higher material costs and inflation. This contrasts sharply with years of assurances by then-defence minister Viola Amherd that Switzerland would receive the aircraft from the US at a fixed price. Amherd stepped down in March 2025.
The Swiss government maintains that a fixed price was agreed upon. In a letter, the US described this as a“misunderstanding”. As a legal recourse is excluded under the terms of the contract, Switzerland is now seeking a diplomatic solution.
According to the US Department of Defense, the order with manufacturer Lockheed Martin is only finalised when the aircraft go into production – at a price that is not set until that time. The fixed price mentioned in the contracts applies to this stage of the process, and not to the overall procurement, according to the US perspective.
Switzerland estimates the additional costs to the original price tag will range between CHF650 million and CHF1.3 billion.
Even back in May 2022, the Swiss Federal Audit Office found that there was"legal uncertainty on the meaning of a fixed price for procurement". The defence ministry vehemently dismissed this warning, pointing to legal assessments it had made.
This content was published on Jun 18, 2025 An annual study shows that cooperation over security is becoming more important for the Swiss.Read more: The Swiss want more cooperation with NAT
