Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) Showcases Neural Gesture Tech At XR Fair Tokyo

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) a developer of AI-powered touchless sensing technology, is exhibiting at XR Fair Tokyo from July 2–4, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. The company will showcase its CES 2025 Innovation Award–winning Mudra Link wristband, which enables hands-free control of digital devices via neural signals. Compatible with major AR glasses and platforms including Apple Vision Pro, Mudra Link supports gestures like tap and pinch to interact with AR, XR, and smart environments. The company targets both consumer and enterprise markets through its Mudra product line and development kits.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

