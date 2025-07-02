Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
BENSALEM, Pa., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RCKT ).
IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (RCKT), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE AUGUST 11, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.
Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected] , by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rocket knew SAEs, including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk; (2) Rocket amended the trial's protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:
Howard G. Smith, Esq.,
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,
3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,
Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,
Call us at: (215) 638-4847
Email us at: [email protected] ,
Visit our website at: .
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
