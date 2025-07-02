Atomic-6 Wins $2M Space Force Contract For Revolutionary Solar Array Technology

The 21-month TACFI grant will involve composite coupon testing, cell compatibility demonstration, and Thermal Vacuum and Vibe testing to prove the Light Wing's ability to survive launch and operate in space. The all-composite, lightweight, redeployable satellite power system delivers over 4-times more power per kilogram than existing arrays, enabling energy-intensive operations such as orbital compute, high-bandwidth communications, and human habitation space stations.

As testament to the Light Wing's reliability, Lloyd's of London specialist space insurance broker Price Forbes, is working with insurers to help familiarize them with the technology, so that companies using the array receive preferential technical analysis. The arrays are less likely to face the number one cause of premature satellite mortality: deployment failure, which is a risk mitigant that could have a positive effect in relation to the insurer's premium rating. Revolutionizing solar array deployment, the Light Wing's simple, low-part-count architecture and monostable composite hinges deliver unparalleled reliability. This unique design enables new frontiers in Rendezvous, Proximity Operations, and Docking (RPOD) maneuvers, allowing arrays to retract and redeploy as needed throughout a satellite's operational lifespan.

Commander Hadfield, who recently joined Atomic-6's advisory board, brings unique expertise from commanding the largest solar array system in space aboard the ISS.

"After multiple spacewalks and orbital mechanism deployments, I know the value of simple, light, tough, powerful solar arrays," Hadfield said.

Fellow astronaut Dr. Scott Parazynski added, "Having repaired a live solar array while spacewalking, I can attest that Atomic-6's Light Wing delivers the perfect blend of simplicity and durability that space missions truly need."

The company has already generated $2.7 billion in contract requests from major constellation operators, and The Light WingTM was just selected by Sidus Space to power the world's first lunar data centers, a commercial-first initiative in partnership with Lonestar Data Holdings, proving their readiness for deep-space defense applications such as secure orbital compute, ISR, and survivability in harsh environments.

"Atomic-6's Light WingTM solar arrays align with our goals for delivering efficient, scalable satellite solutions in support of cislunar missions " said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. "As we expand the capabilities of our LizzieSat® platform for new and increasingly complex space environments, we are proud to collaborate with partners who offer cutting-edge technologies and a shared commitment to innovation."

"The market's reception has been extraordinary," states Atomic-6 CEO Trevor Smith . "It's immensely gratifying to be the critical enabler for our customers, empowering them to achieve the necessary scale and cadence for success."

Atomic-6 specializes in manufacturing composite components with the highest possible strength-to-weight ratio for aerospace, autonomy, and defense applications. Led by material scientists and engineers with proprietary manufacturing processes, the company builds solutions for mobility companies operating in extreme environments.

About Atomic-6:

Atomic-6 is leading the materials revolution by designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest composites in the world. The company leverages a proprietary manufacturing process that optimizes fiber-to-resin ratios, significantly reduces porosity, and expedites production cycle times across aerospace, hypersonics, and defense applications. Visit atomic-6.

About Sidus Space: Sidus Space is an innovative space and defense technology provider offering cost-effective capabilities, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. Sidus is strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, with demonstrated space heritage that includes aerospace manufacturing and its proprietary hybrid 3D-printed LizzieSat® micro-constellation.

