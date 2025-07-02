Automotive Logistics Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Emerging Technologies Enhancing Efficiency, Supply Chain Disruptions And Rising Costs Challenge Expansion

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Logistics Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive logistics market, valued at USD 261.7 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, aiming to reach USD 553 billion by 2034.

Critical to the automotive supply chain, automotive logistics encompasses the transport, storage, and management of vehicle components, finished vehicles, and spare parts. As globalization in automotive production increases, logistics must adapt to rising complexity and customer expectations, leveraging real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and automated warehousing to boost efficiency, cut costs, and enhance supply chain visibility.

Emerging trends in digital and connected technologies like IoT and blockchain are transforming the industry, offering unprecedented transparency and operational efficiency. Simultaneously, the shift toward sustainability is fostering the adoption of eco-friendly practices, essential for minimizing carbon footprints and adhering to environmental regulations. This drive toward greener practices is aligned with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across industries.

Globally expanding automotive production and the intricacy of modern vehicle manufacturing significantly drive the automotive logistics market. Given the diverse array of specialized components required, efficient logistics operations are crucial to maintain seamless production and timely delivery. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuating fuel prices, and stringent environmental regulations persist. Overcoming these hurdles requires resilient supply chains, innovative strategies, and robust collaboration between automakers and logistics companies.

Market Analytics and Competitive Intelligence

The report analyzes supply and demand forces, evaluating geopolitical and demographic factors through methods like Porter's five forces. Automotive logistics trade, price, and competition analysis help understand global market dynamics and assist in procurement planning and vendor identification. Strategic insights include competitive landscape analysis, financials, product offerings, and key strategies of leading companies.

Key Insights and Market Drivers



Digital technologies like IoT and blockchain improve supply chain visibility and efficiency.

The emphasis on sustainability aligns with industry efforts to lower emissions.

Global automotive production expansion necessitates advanced logistics solutions.

Logistics efficiency is vital for handling complex vehicle manufacturing and delivery. Challenges include managing rising costs and navigating supply chain disruptions.

Automotive Logistics Market Segmentation



By Type: Insourcing

By Activity: Transportation and Handling

By Mode of Transport: Airways, Railways, Maritime

By Services: Warehousing, Packaging Processes, Integrated Service, Reverse Logistics

By Distribution: International By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Key Takeaways:



Global market size and growth projections from 2024 to 2034.

Impact of geopolitical, economic, and trade changes on supply chains.

Regional market size, share, and trends across 27 countries.

Market trends, drivers, and opportunities analysis.

Technological developments and supply chain analysis. Profiles of top industry players, including financials and strategies.

