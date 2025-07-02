Automotive Logistics Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Emerging Technologies Enhancing Efficiency, Supply Chain Disruptions And Rising Costs Challenge Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$261.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$553 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Deutsche Post DHL Group Kuehne + Nagel International AG DSV A/S Deutsche Bahn Nippon Express Co. Ltd CEVA Logistics AG Geodis SA Expeditors International Penske Automotive Group Inc Kerry Logistics Network Limited Hyundai Mobis Mitsui O.S.K. Lines STAC Co. Ltd. CJ Logistics Sinotrans Limited China Ocean Shipping Company Anji Logistics Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. Eddie Stobart Group Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Schenker Deutschland AG BLG Logistics Group AG and Co. KG Panalpina Schnellecke GEFCO TNT Express DB Schenker Maersk FESCO Transportation Group CFR Rinkens LLC Dachser Group SE and Co. KG Neovia Logistics Services LLC Ryder System Inc. XPO Logistics Inc. C.H. Robinson UPS Supply Chain Solutions FedEx Brasil Terminal Portuario Tegma Gestao Logistica TASA Logistica Terminal Zarate ECSA Group Ultraport Grupo Puerto de Cartagena Andina Freight TISUR Logistica Andina Globalink Logistics Group Port of Haifa ZIM Integrated Shipping Services DP World GAC Dubai Saudi Global Ports Bahri Logistics Qatar Ports Management Company Milaha Turkon Holding Mars Logistics Emirates SkyCargo Agility Logistics Imperial Logistics Ltd. Bidvest Panalpina Logistics Bakers Transport
