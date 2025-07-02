Takeup Launches The Unchecked-In Podcast
Bobby Marhamat, CEO at TakeUp and Host of The Unchecked-In, commented: "We didn't start The Unchecked-In to play it safe or sugarcoat this industry. We started it because independent owners are out here doing gritty, creative, impressive work-and no one's telling those stories. This podcast is about giving them the mic, cutting through the fluff, and showing what it really looks like to build something that matters in hospitality today."
The Unchecked-In will explore critical themes in independent hospitality, including:
-
Revenue Optimization Strategies: How small properties can compete with larger chains through smart pricing and positioning
Guest Experience Innovation: Creating memorable stays that drive loyalty and word-of-mouth marketing
Technology Integration: Leveraging AI and automation to streamline operations without losing the personal touch
Succession Planning: Preparing the next generation of hospitality leaders and ensuring business continuity
Market Positioning: Standing out in a crowded marketplace dominated by large chains and vacation rental platforms
Each episode will feature candid conversations with successful property owners, industry experts, and hospitality innovators who are pushing boundaries and creating exceptional guest experiences. From family-run bed and breakfasts to boutique glamping retreats, the podcast will showcase the diverse landscape of independent hospitality.
"Independent property owners face unique challenges that larger hotel brands simply don't understand," said Marhamat. "This podcast is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us-creating a space where these visionary entrepreneurs can share their stories and learn from each other."
TakeUp's commitment to supporting independent property owners is reflected in The Unchecked-In, fostering a community of professionals dedicated to elevating the independent hospitality sector.
For more information about The Unchecked-In and to listen to the latest episodes, please visit takeup . Episodes are available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.
About TakeUp
TakeUp is an AI-powered revenue optimization platform purpose-built for independent hospitality properties. By combining machine learning with expert revenue strategists, TakeUp delivers dynamic pricing solutions that adapt to real-time market conditions. Integrated with leading property management systems, TakeUp helps independent hotels maximize revenue while simplifying operations. To learn more visit .
TakeUp Media Contact:
Kelly Campbell
Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
619-895-0029
SOURCE TakeUp
