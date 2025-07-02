Namibia Gears Up For Energy Transformation Deputy Prime Minister (PM) To Speak At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies welcomes Natangwe Paulus Ithete, Namibia's newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industrialization, Mines and Energy, as a featured speaker at this year's edition, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Minister Ithete's confirmation comes at a defining moment for Namibia's energy sector, as the country accelerates large-scale investments in hydrocarbons, renewables and industrial infrastructure.

Appointed in March 2025 as part of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's new administration, Minister Ithete steps into his role amid a surge of high-impact activity across Namibia's energy landscape. The country has captured international attention following a string of offshore oil discoveries by Shell, TotalEnergies and Galp, positioning Namibia as one of the world's most promising new petroleum frontiers. Since Minister Ithete took office, momentum has only accelerated: TotalEnergies is expected to submit a development plan for its giant Venus discovery by July 2025, targeting a final investment decision next year for what could become Namibia's first major offshore oil development. Galp confirmed a significant light oil find at its Mopane-3X well in February, while Rhino Resources struck oil at the Capricornus-1X well in April. Chevron is advancing plans to drill a new exploration well in the Walvis Basin, and Namibia is expanding licensing opportunities through its open-door system introduced last year. These developments are backed by government efforts to streamline fiscal terms, de-risk investment and solidify Namibia's position as one of the most dynamic and closely watched frontiers in global oil and gas.

In parallel, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to scaling up renewable energy and positioning Namibia as a green hydrogen hub for the region. The $10-billion Hyphen Hydrogen Energy project, which aims to produce green ammonia for export from the Tsau //Khaeb National Park, is progressing steadily, backed by international partners including the EU and Germany. Namibia's renewables strategy has also attracted global developers to solar and wind projects across the country, contributing to regional energy security and industrial expansion.

Minister Ithete has moved swiftly to align policy with these opportunities. In his first few months in office, he outlined the government's intention to streamline regulatory processes, accelerate infrastructure development and strengthen fiscal and legal frameworks for investment. Speaking at the Namibia International Energy Conference in April, he emphasized the importance of building an enabling environment for energy companies, while ensuring that Namibians benefit meaningfully from the country's natural resource wealth.

These priorities are reinforced by Namibia's broader industrialization agenda. In May, Minister Ithete introduced a NAD 637.5 million budget to support industrial growth and renewable energy expansion. The funding targets the development of value-added industries, energy infrastructure and technical capacity across key sectors, forming part of a longer-term strategy to move beyond resource extraction and into domestic processing and export-led industrialization.

“Namibia's transformation from a frontier market to a serious energy and industrial contender has been nothing short of remarkable,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.“The appointment of Minister Natangwe Ithete reflects a strong political commitment to getting the fundamentals right – from regulatory clarity to infrastructure and local content. His leadership brings new energy to Namibia's vision for growth, and we look forward to welcoming him at AEW 2025.”

With a growing number of bilateral and commercial partnerships underway – including recent cooperation talks with China on energy and industrial development – Namibia is rapidly emerging as one of Africa's most dynamic energy investment destinations. The country is pursuing a holistic approach that leverages its oil and gas potential, renewable resources and strategic geographic location to become a regional supply hub and industrial center.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy.