15 Arrested In Dubai For Trafficking 50Kg Of Drugs Hidden In Sweets
Dubai Police have arrested 15 individuals involved in a drug trafficking ring that attempted to promote narcotics disguised as candy. Authorities said the group, possessed 50kg of drugs and 1,100 pieces of drug-laced sweets.
The suspects allegedly marketed the products through social media, targeting younger audiences. Officials stressed the need to boost awareness of online risks, urging families to take an active role in educating children about the dangers of the digital world.
More to follow
