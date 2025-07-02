Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
15 Arrested In Dubai For Trafficking 50Kg Of Drugs Hidden In Sweets

15 Arrested In Dubai For Trafficking 50Kg Of Drugs Hidden In Sweets


2025-07-02 08:09:19
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police have arrested 15 individuals involved in a drug trafficking ring that attempted to promote narcotics disguised as candy. Authorities said the group, possessed 50kg of drugs and 1,100 pieces of drug-laced sweets.

The suspects allegedly marketed the products through social media, targeting younger audiences. Officials stressed the need to boost awareness of online risks, urging families to take an active role in educating children about the dangers of the digital world.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More to follow

MENAFN02072025000049011007ID1109751548

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search