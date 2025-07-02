Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kellogg Denies Reports Of Promise To Lukashenko To Ask Ukraine Cease Attacks On Russian Soil

2025-07-02 08:06:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

Kellogg emphasized that the quote was taken out of context.

"In my conversation with Lukashenko we discussed a full and unconditional cease fire," the special envoy noted.

He added that "any limitation on Kyiv's conduct was conditional on reciprocal action by Moscow".

Read also: Lukashenko meets with Kellogg in Minsk

"At no point did I make comments related to Ukraine's prosecution of the war outside of a total ceasefire," Kellogg concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg discussed with self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the efforts of United States President Donald Trump toward putting it to an end.

Photo: EPA-EFE

