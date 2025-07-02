Kellogg Denies Reports Of Promise To Lukashenko To Ask Ukraine Cease Attacks On Russian Soil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

Kellogg emphasized that the quote was taken out of context.

"In my conversation with Lukashenko we discussed a full and unconditional cease fire," the special envoy noted.

He added that "any limitation on Kyiv's conduct was conditional on reciprocal action by Moscow".

Lukashenko meets within Minsk

"At no point did I make comments related to Ukraine's prosecution of the war outside of a total ceasefire," Kellogg concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg discussed with self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the efforts of United States President Donald Trump toward putting it to an end.

Photo: EPA-EFE