Balloon Catheters Market Analysis 2032: Regulatory Approvals, Market Share And Demand, Competitive Landscape, Devices, Application, Market Drivers And Barriers, KOL Views And Companies By Delveinsight

"Balloon Catheters Market"Balloon Catheters companies are Terumo Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Microport Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Coloplast, Summit Medical (Innovia Medical) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, JOTEC GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd, Merit Medical, Cardiovasuclar Systems Inc and others.

(Albany, USA) The Balloon Catheters Market Insights report from DelveInsight offers an analysis of the present and projected market conditions. It includes an assessment of market shares held by prominent Balloon Catheters companies, as well as in-depth analysis of the challenges, drivers, barriers, and trends influencing the market. The report also highlights key players operating in the Balloon Catheters market.

The balloon catheters market, segmented by product type (PTA, PTCA, occlusion, Foley, nephrostomy, drug-eluting, others), catheter type (fixed wire, over-the-wire, rapid exchange), balloon type (non-compliant, semi-compliant, compliant), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, others), and geography, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2025 to 2032. Valued at USD 4,972.01 million in 2024, it is expected to reach USD 8,928.76 million by 2032. Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, brain aneurysms, and pelvic cancers, which heighten the demand for interventional procedures utilizing balloon catheters. Additionally, robust R&D initiatives and new product launches, including drug-eluting and bio resorbable technologies, by leading industry players are further propelling market growth. These dynamics, coupled with the need for advanced, minimally invasive treatment modalities across diverse clinical settings, underscore the steady growth trajectory of the balloon catheters market over the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Balloon Catheters market during the forecast period.

The balloon catheters market was valued at USD 4,972.01 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, to reach USD 8,928.76 million by 2032.

Leading Balloon Catheters companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Microport Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Coloplast, Summit Medical (Innovia Medical) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, JOTEC GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd, Merit Medical, Cardiovasuclar Systems Inc and others are currently operating in the Balloon Catheters market.

In April 2025, Boston Scientific Corporation announced a study is to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Agent Paclitaxel Coated PTCA Balloon Catheter compared to balloon angioplasty (POBA) in patients with in-stent restenosis (ISR) of a previously treated lesion of up to 26 mm in length (by visual estimate) in a native coronary artery 2.0 mm to 4.0 mm in diameter.

In November 2023, Boston Scientific concluded its acquisition of Relevant Medsystems, adding the Intracept Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System to its chronic pain portfolio. The acquisition, costing USD 850 million upfront plus contingent payments, expands access to vertebrogenic pain treatment through national coverage, benefiting over 150 million lives

In April 2023, Abbott completed its acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a company known for its innovative atherectomy system used in treating vascular disease. CSI's system, which prepares vessels for angioplasty or stenting, became part of Abbott's vascular portfolio. CSI shares ceased trading on Nasdaq that day

In August 2022, Boston Scientific announced the acquisition of Obsidio, Inc., a company behind the GEM technology for embolization in peripheral vasculature. The semi-solid GEM material, recently FDA-cleared, simplifies embolization procedures with its unique gel-like properties. The transaction was not expected to affect Boston Scientific's 2022 earnings materially

In February 2022, Medtronic received FDA approval for its Freezor and Freezor Xtra catheters to treat pediatric atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVRNT). This cryoablation therapy, is effective for over 140,000 patients worldwide, targets abnormal heart rhythms in children, helping to prevent life-threatening complications and support normal heart function

In July 2021, Medtronic launched newest-generation drug coated balloon catheter 'Prevail' for the treatment of coronary artery disease in Europe after the device was awarded the CE (Conformité Européene) mark.

In June 2021, Neurescue received the 510k clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their NEURESCUE® device, 'the world's first intelligent balloon catheter', devised for the temporary occlusion of large vessels such as the aorta. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the Balloon Catheters market during the forecast period.

Balloon Catheters Overview

Balloon catheters are medical devices used in various minimally invasive procedures to perform angioplasty, dilation, or occlusion of blood vessels, ducts, or other anatomical structures. These catheters consist of a flexible tube with an inflatable balloon at the distal end, which can be inflated or deflated using pressurized fluid to exert controlled pressure on the surrounding tissues.

In angioplasty procedures, balloon catheters are employed to widen narrowed or obstructed blood vessels, typically caused by atherosclerosis or other vascular diseases. By inserting the deflated balloon catheter into the narrowed segment of the vessel and then inflating it, the plaque buildup is compressed against the vessel wall, restoring blood flow. Additionally, balloon catheters can be used in the treatment of conditions such as urinary tract obstructions, biliary strictures, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Balloon catheters come in various sizes, shapes, and materials to accommodate different anatomical locations and clinical indications. They may be coated with medications or specialized coatings to prevent restenosis or reduce friction during insertion.

While balloon catheter-based procedures are generally considered safe and effective, they carry risks of complications such as vessel injury, dissection, or rupture, as well as thrombosis or embolism. Proper patient selection, meticulous technique, and careful post-procedural monitoring are essential to minimize risks and ensure successful outcomes in balloon catheter interventions.

Balloon Catheters Market Insights

Geographically, the global Balloon Catheters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and for Rest of the World. In terms of the largest market share, North America held a significant revenue share in the global Balloon Catheters market in the year 2021 and is expected to grow similarly during the forecast period from 2025-2032. In North America, the United States holds the major market share. This can be ascribed to the interplay of various factors, such as rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms, increasing incidence of cancers in the pelvic region affecting the urinary system in varying capacities, growing geriatric population base where age itself plays a major role in disease etiology, and technical innovation in product development such as manufacture of drug-coated balloon catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the balloon catheters market.

Balloon Catheters Market Dynamics

The global Balloon Catheters market is poised for substantial growth due rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms, increasing incidence of cancers in the pelvic region affecting the urinary system in varying capacities, growing geriatric population base where age itself plays a major role in disease etiology, and technical innovation in product development such as manufacture of drug-coated balloon catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the balloon catheters market.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022-2032

Base Year: 2024

Balloon Catheters Market CAGR: ~7.63%

Projected Balloon Catheters Market Size by 2032: USD 8,928.76 million Key Balloon Catheters Companies: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Microport Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Coloplast, Summit Medical (Innovia Medical) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, JOTEC GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd, Merit Medical, Cardiovasuclar Systems Inc and others.

Market Segmentation By Product: PTA, PTCA, Occlusion, Foley, Nephrostomy, Drug-Eluting, And Others



Market Segmentation By Type: Fixed Wire, Over-The-Wire, And Rapid Exchange



Market Segmentation By Balloon Type : Non-Compliant, Semi-Compliant, And Compliant



Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.