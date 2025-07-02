Deep Strikes Into Russia To Continue - Zelensky's Office Chief
"Russia's imperial policy has yielded exceptionally disastrous results in the geopolitical field. Loss of influence in the Middle East, Transcaucasia, across the post-Soviet space, isolation, millions killed on the battlefield. Strikes against Russian territory continue, and will continue. NATO has come very close to Russia's borders. The war in Ukraine continues, but we will only continue to destroy Russians," Yermak said.Read also: Germany to finance production of over 500 drones in Ukraine
He also noted that the stagnation of Russia's economy is worsening.
"So much for Putin's 'successes'. Their propaganda still keeps lying about a strong Russia. But in fact, Russia is losing everything. Reality. And this will catch up with every Russian,” the head of the Office said.Read also: Ukraine hits four Russian Su-34 warplanes at Marinovka airbase
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 1, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit the Saratovorgsintez JSC oil refinery, supplying fuel to the Russian military. Also, SBU drones attacked the Kupol Plant in Izhevsk, the producer of Tor and Osa air defense systems, as well as drones. On the night of June 27, Ukraine attacked the Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd region, hitting several targets at the base.
