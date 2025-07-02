Molecular Targeted Therapy Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How big is the global molecular targeted therapy market expected to grow?

The historical growth of the molecular targeted therapy market signals a promising future. The market size has registered formidable growth over recent years, expanding from $65.78 billion in 2024 to $71.64 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this positive trajectory include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, growing use of biomarkers in drug development, increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies, and rising approvals for oncology therapies.

How is the molecular targeted therapy market expected to grow in the coming years?

The molecular targeted therapy market size is predicted to see strong growth in the immediate future, ballooning to $99.4 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is owed to the growing investment in cancer research, increasing demand for targeted immunotherapies, expanding clinical trial activities in precision medicine, increasing use of companion diagnostics and improving healthcare access in emerging economies. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in genomics; innovation in drug delivery systems, increased investment in research and development, developments in molecular diagnostics, and the adoption of AI technology for therapy discovery.

What are the growth drivers for the molecular targeted therapy market?

The rise of personalized medicine is anticipated to propel forward the growth of the molecular targeted therapy market. Personalized medicine, a healthcare approach customizing treatment and prevention based on an individual's genetic profile, lifestyle, and environmental factors, is seeing an uptake due to increasing genetic data availability which drive treatments tailored to individual genomes for enhanced efficacy and fewer side effects. The approach of personalized medicine supports molecular targeted therapy by analyzing a patient's tumor for specific genetic mutations or biomarkers, thereby allowing for the selection of therapies that target those abnormalities. This approach improves treatment precision and reduces damage to healthy tissues. For instance, in 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, representing a significant increase from the six approved treatments in 2022. Hence, the rise of personalized medicine is a key driving force for the growth of the molecular targeted therapy market.

Which companies are major players in the molecular targeted therapy market?

Major entities operating in the molecular targeted therapy market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, Incyte Corporation, Exelixis Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, Gamida Cell Ltd., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., Krystal Biotech Inc., Sotio Biotech a.s., Cybrexa Therapeutics Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the molecular targeted therapy market?

Prominent companies in the molecular targeted therapy market are focusing on developing advanced products such as small molecule inhibitors to improve patient outcomes in various cancers and chronic diseases. Small molecule inhibitors, tiny compounds that can easily penetrate cells and inhibit specific proteins that drive disease, are a key strategic focus for enterprises like Amgen Inc., a prominent US-based pharmaceutical company. In January 2025, Amgen Inc. introduced Lumakras, in combination with Vectibix, which received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration FDA. It is designed for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, marking an advancement in treatments for this type of cancer.

How is the molecular targeted therapy market segmented?

The molecular targeted therapy market, covered in this report, is segmented -

1 By Therapy Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Small Molecule Inhibitors, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy

2 By Mode Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical, Intravenous

3 By Application: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1 By Monoclonal Antibodies: Naked Monoclonal Antibodies, Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies

2 By Small Molecule Inhibitors: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors TKIs, Proteasome Inhibitors, Poly Adenosine Diphosphate ADP Ribose Polymerase PARP Inhibitors, Mechanistic Target Of Rapamycin mTOR Inhibitors

3 By Gene Therapy: Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy, Genome Editing

4 By Cell Therapy: Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy, T-Cell Receptor TCR Therapy, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes TILs Therapy, Dendritic Cell Therapy

What Are The Leading Region In The Molecular Targeted Therapy Market?

North America was the largest region in the molecular targeted therapy market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the molecular targeted therapy market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

