ICT Sentences Bangladesh's Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina To Six Months In Prison
The verdict was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.
In the same verdict, the tribunal sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison.
This marks the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.Read Also Bangladesh's Hasina Charged with Crimes Against Humanity Bangladesh Court Issues New Arrest Warrant Against Hasina, Her Daughter In Graft Case
