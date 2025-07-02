Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ICT Sentences Bangladesh's Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina To Six Months In Prison

ICT Sentences Bangladesh's Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina To Six Months In Prison


2025-07-02 05:05:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dhaka- Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), according to a local media report.

The verdict was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

In the same verdict, the tribunal sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison.

This marks the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.

