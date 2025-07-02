403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Japan
(MENAFN) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Tokara Islands in southern Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The tremor hit at 3:26 p.m. local time, originating from a depth of about 10 km. The epicenter was pinpointed at a latitude of 29.2 degrees north and longitude of 129.2 degrees east.
Toshima village in Kagoshima prefecture recorded a seismic intensity of lower 5 on Japan’s 7-point scale, while other regions experiencing intensities of 3 or higher are being closely monitored.
Authorities have issued a cautionary warning, urging residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and further updates.
This earthquake comes amidst a series of tremors that have been affecting the Tokara Islands, particularly Toshima village, since late June.
The tremor hit at 3:26 p.m. local time, originating from a depth of about 10 km. The epicenter was pinpointed at a latitude of 29.2 degrees north and longitude of 129.2 degrees east.
Toshima village in Kagoshima prefecture recorded a seismic intensity of lower 5 on Japan’s 7-point scale, while other regions experiencing intensities of 3 or higher are being closely monitored.
Authorities have issued a cautionary warning, urging residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and further updates.
This earthquake comes amidst a series of tremors that have been affecting the Tokara Islands, particularly Toshima village, since late June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment