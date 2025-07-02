Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Japan

2025-07-02 03:49:16
(MENAFN) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Tokara Islands in southern Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The tremor hit at 3:26 p.m. local time, originating from a depth of about 10 km. The epicenter was pinpointed at a latitude of 29.2 degrees north and longitude of 129.2 degrees east.

Toshima village in Kagoshima prefecture recorded a seismic intensity of lower 5 on Japan’s 7-point scale, while other regions experiencing intensities of 3 or higher are being closely monitored.

Authorities have issued a cautionary warning, urging residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and further updates.

This earthquake comes amidst a series of tremors that have been affecting the Tokara Islands, particularly Toshima village, since late June.

