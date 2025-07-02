National Sports Policy Reflects India's Ambition To Become Global Sporting Powerhouse: Mahesh Bhupathi
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, an initiative aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.
"The National Sports Policy 2025 reflects India's growing ambition to be recognised as a global sporting powerhouse. What's exciting is that this policy doesn't just focus on established sports but also creates space for emerging ones like padel.
"The emphasis on building competitive leagues, developing infrastructure across rural and urban areas, and driving private sector collaboration is exactly what newer sports like padel need to flourish," Bhupathi, who is also a co-founder of the World Padel League, said.
The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy, 2001, and lays out a visionary and strategic roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.
"This is the next chapter in India's sports ecosystem - one that will fuel participation, investment, and global excellence. We are excited to be part of this journey by bringing the World Padel League to India and making padel a mainstream sport, as India broadens its sporting horizons. Here's to many more sporting milestones in the future!" he added.
Bhupathi, a former doubles world No. 1 tennis player, became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title when he took the mixed doubles French Open crown along with Japan's Rika Hiraki. He then went on to win four men's doubles and seven more mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.
