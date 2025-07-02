School Innovation Incubators Initiative Launched

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the Qatar Scientific Club launched the School Innovation Incubators initiative. The launch took place yesterday at the Qatar Scientific Club headquarters.

The event was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai; Minister of Sports and Youth, H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani; Minister of Education and Higher Education, H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater; as well as several senior officials and representatives of partner entities.

The initiative, which is supported by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), aims to create a school environment that encourages innovation and scientific thinking, and enables students to develop their skills in science, technology, and research, enhancing their future contribution to building a sustainable knowledge economy.



In this context, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Fawaz Abdullah Al Musaifri, confirmed in a statement that the school innovation incubators initiative includes eight innovation incubators distributed across eight schools across the country. The incubators were designed and implemented under the supervision of the Qatar Scientific Club. Faculty members at the participating schools, who operate innovation incubators, underwent specialized training courses, which will later contribute to the qualification and training of students using the incubators, both during the summer and during the upcoming academic year.

He pointed out that this initiative fulfills both the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Sports and Youth's vision of an active and responsible youth with a sense of patriotism, and a society that practices sports. He emphasized the Club's commitment to nurturing outstanding students, enabling them to play a significant role in its activities and events, as well as involving them in its various external participations, whether through the Ministry of Sports and Youth or the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

For her part, Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Qatar Scientific Club, Fatima Al Mohannadi, told QNA that the participating schools were distributed across eight schools, four for boys and four for girls. The aim, she explained, is to develop students' skills in various fields of science, including technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Al Mohannadi said the initiative aims to provide an environment similar to the digital manufacturing labs located at the Qatar Scientific Club, which contain the latest technical equipment, in addition to other educational materials, including tools for robotics and artificial intelligence applications. The school innovation incubators were equipped with specialised laboratories for digital manufacturing, 3D printing, robotics, artificial intelligence, electronics, and communications.