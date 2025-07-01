Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Hosts New Syrian Authorities at First Russian-Arab Summit


2025-07-01 08:23:33
(MENAFN) Russia plans to extend an invitation to Syria’s new leadership for the inaugural Russian-Arab Summit, which is scheduled for October, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.

During a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov assured reporters that Syria's new government would receive an official invitation to attend the landmark event.

"Certainly, such invitations will be sent," Peskov stated.

The Russian-Arab summit, first proposed by President Vladimir Putin in May, will be held on October 15, as announced in a message he sent to the Arab League summit. The full announcement was published on the Kremlin’s website.

