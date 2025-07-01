Inogic Launches New App For Real-Time Dynamics 365 CRM Translations Via Azure AI Translator

- Anmol Sawant, VP of Technology at Inogic

NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inogic , a leading Microsoft Gold ISV known for its innovative solutions for Dynamics 365 and Power Apps, proudly announces the launch of Translate4Dynamics , a powerful app designed to deliver seamless, real-time translation of Dynamics 365 CRM records into multiple languages.

As global businesses continue to expand, overcoming language barriers in customer interactions and internal operations has become more critical than ever. Traditional methods of translating CRM data- whether manual or reliant on external tools - can lead to inefficiencies, errors, and disjointed workflows. Translate4Dynamics addresses these challenges by seamlessly integrating intelligent translation directly within Dynamics 365 CRM, enabling users to instantly translate field values without leaving the platform.

Translate4Dynamics is a vital addition to Inogic's expanding portfolio of communication and productivity solutions, empowering Dynamics 365 users to deliver multilingual support effortlessly helping organizations eliminate language barriers across sales, service, and marketing functions. With this powerful tool, teams can communicate more effectively with global customers and colleagues-without compromising efficiency or accuracy.

With Translate4Dynamics, we're eliminating language as a barrier within Dynamics 365 CRM, empowering businesses to operate seamlessly on a global scale," said Anmol Sawant, VP of Technology at Inogic. "By embedding real-time translation powered by Azure AI Translator, we are making it easier for teams to communicate and serve customers effectively-no matter where they are or what language they speak."

What Makes Translate4Dynamics a Must-Have?

1)On-Demand CRM Translations: Instantly translate configured fields within Dynamics 365 CRM using supported languages-offering flexible, real-time translation without leaving the platform.

2)Side-Pane Translation View: View original and translated text side by side directly within CRM records, making it easier to understand and compare multilingual information at a glance.

3)Rich Text Field Translation: Effortlessly translate rich text fields while preserving formatting, colors, fonts, and layout.

4)Configurable Column Translation: Select which CRM fields to include for translation, allowing organizations to customize the experience based on their specific business communication needs.

Translate4Dynamics is now available for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users and can be seamlessly integrated into existing CRM environments. For more information, a free trial, or to schedule a personalized demo, visit or contact ....

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Its flagship Dynamics 365 CRM maps integration app, Maplytics TM, a 5-star rated Preferred App on Microsoft AppSource, is changing the way locational intelligence is leveraged with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, Auto-scheduling, et al.

Inogic is also known for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the Translation app, Live Chat, Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration, Inogic makes your Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM investments more meaningful.

Sam Kumar

Inogic

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Translate4Dynamics: Real-Time CRM Translations Powered by Azure Translator

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.