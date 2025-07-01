403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Next year’s NATO summit is to take place in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye will serve as the host for the NATO leaders’ summit in 2026, with the event scheduled to take place in the capital city, Ankara, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 30.
Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan expressed hope that the summit will be held in July and emphasized the importance of the gathering for making critical decisions.
He also reflected on Türkiye’s role at the recent NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25, highlighting the country’s push to eliminate trade barriers within the alliance’s defense industry.
“We conveyed our determination to remove obstacles to trade in defense industry products in alliance documents,” Erdogan said. He added that he had brought up the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during both closed-door and bilateral meetings with other NATO leaders.
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to strengthening NATO’s unity and effectiveness while continuing to raise humanitarian issues on the global stage.
Türkiye has been a NATO member since 1952 and hosts the Allied Land Command headquarters.
Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan expressed hope that the summit will be held in July and emphasized the importance of the gathering for making critical decisions.
He also reflected on Türkiye’s role at the recent NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25, highlighting the country’s push to eliminate trade barriers within the alliance’s defense industry.
“We conveyed our determination to remove obstacles to trade in defense industry products in alliance documents,” Erdogan said. He added that he had brought up the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during both closed-door and bilateral meetings with other NATO leaders.
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to strengthening NATO’s unity and effectiveness while continuing to raise humanitarian issues on the global stage.
Türkiye has been a NATO member since 1952 and hosts the Allied Land Command headquarters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment