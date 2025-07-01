403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia prohibits fifteen European media organizations
(MENAFN) In response to European Union sanctions targeting several Russian media organizations, Moscow announced on June 30 that it will enforce counter-restrictions against 15 media outlets from EU member states operating within Russia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that this move is a direct reaction to the EU’s February decision, which imposed restrictions on eight Russian publications and information channels as part of its 16th sanctions package.
According to the ministry, the banned EU media outlets are accused of spreading disinformation. The statement also noted that if the EU lifts its sanctions on Russian media, Russia will reconsider and potentially reverse its own restrictions on European outlets.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that this move is a direct reaction to the EU’s February decision, which imposed restrictions on eight Russian publications and information channels as part of its 16th sanctions package.
According to the ministry, the banned EU media outlets are accused of spreading disinformation. The statement also noted that if the EU lifts its sanctions on Russian media, Russia will reconsider and potentially reverse its own restrictions on European outlets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment