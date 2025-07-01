Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia prohibits fifteen European media organizations

Russia prohibits fifteen European media organizations


2025-07-01 04:57:55
(MENAFN) In response to European Union sanctions targeting several Russian media organizations, Moscow announced on June 30 that it will enforce counter-restrictions against 15 media outlets from EU member states operating within Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that this move is a direct reaction to the EU’s February decision, which imposed restrictions on eight Russian publications and information channels as part of its 16th sanctions package.

According to the ministry, the banned EU media outlets are accused of spreading disinformation. The statement also noted that if the EU lifts its sanctions on Russian media, Russia will reconsider and potentially reverse its own restrictions on European outlets.

MENAFN01072025000045017281ID1109745494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search