EUR/USD Monthly Forecast: July 2025 (Chart)
- The EUR/USD enjoyed a solid month of upwards price action in June, and as July gets ready to start technical and fundamental traders will have their perspectives tested quickly in the coming days. As of this writing the EUR/USD is near the 1.17280 ratio, which is rather remarkable considering the starting point for the currency pair one month ago. The bullish attitudes in the EUR/USD remained strong the past handful of weeks and the currency pair is certainly testing higher realms not seen since October of 2021. Technical traders will have to likely engage with long-term charts to grow accustomed to the current values the EUR/USD is trading.
- Traders who believe more upside is available in the EUR/USD may be proven correct. However the price velocity seen in June might not be repeated in July. Traders should not get overconfident regarding ambitious targets. Certainly the EUR/USD has traded at higher values in the past, but day traders should keep their targets realistic and cash in profits when they are achieved. Higher targets between 1.17300 and 1.17700 look technically feasible, but financial institutions may want a bit more impetus before they venture forth with higher price outlooks.
